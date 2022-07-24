Ryan Palmer putts well in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Ryan Palmer got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Palmer hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Palmer's 100 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Palmer at 3 under for the round.