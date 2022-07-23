Ryan Brehm rebounds from poor front in third round of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Ryan Brehm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Brehm finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Ryan Brehm's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm got a double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Brehm hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brehm had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Brehm hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.