Roger Sloan putts well in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Roger Sloan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Sloan finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Roger Sloan chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Sloan hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Sloan chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.