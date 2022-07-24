Robert Streb shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open

Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Streb chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Streb had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, Streb missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Streb to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Streb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

Streb hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.