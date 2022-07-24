Ricky Barnes shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open

Ricky Barnes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Barnes's tee shot went 172 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to even for the round.