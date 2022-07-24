Rickie Fowler shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Fowler hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fowler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.