Rick Lamb rebounds from poor front in third round of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Rick Lamb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lamb finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 second, Rick Lamb's 79 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rick Lamb to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lamb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamb to even-par for the round.

Lamb got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lamb to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Lamb had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lamb to even for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lamb's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lamb's 178 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lamb to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Lamb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamb to 3 under for the round.