Peter Malnati putts well in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Peter Malnati got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Malnati's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Malnati had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Malnati's 84 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Malnati's his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.