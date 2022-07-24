Paul Goydos shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open

Paul Goydos hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Goydos finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Goydos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goydos to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Goydos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goydos to 3 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Goydos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goydos to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Goydos's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.