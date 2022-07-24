Paul Barjon shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Paul Barjon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Barjon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Barjon at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Barjon's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Barjon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Barjon at 2 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Barjon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.