Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On his tee stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Kizzire went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Kizzire hit his 242 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 1 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Kizzire hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.