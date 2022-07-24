  • Nick Hardy shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Nick Hardy makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Hardy drains 19-foot birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Nick Hardy makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.