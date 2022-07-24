Nick Hardy shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open

Nick Hardy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 66th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hardy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hardy's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hardy's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hardy hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hardy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hardy's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hardy missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hardy to even-par for the round.