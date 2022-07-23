Michael Thompson shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Thompson's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson's tee shot went 215 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.