Michael Gligic shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Michael Gligic hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Gligic's 178 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Gligic had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Gligic chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gligic hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.