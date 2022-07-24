Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open

Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, McNealy had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 3 under for the round.