Matthias Schwab shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Schwab got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.