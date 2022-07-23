Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 69th at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith's his second shot went 140 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 132 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, NeSmith hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.