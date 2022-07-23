Matt Wallace finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Matt Wallace hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Wallace got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Wallace went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Wallace hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Wallace hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Wallace hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.