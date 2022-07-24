Lee Hodges shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Lee Hodges hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hodges's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hodges hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hodges reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hodges at 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hodges hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.