Kevin Chappell shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Kevin Chappell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Chappell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 1 over for the round.

Chappell got a double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Chappell chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Chappell's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.