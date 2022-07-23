Kelly Kraft putts well in round three of the 3M Open

Kelly Kraft hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Kelly Kraft had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Kraft hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Kraft chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kraft's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.