Joohyung Kim putts well in round three of the 3M Open

Joohyung Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Joohyung Kim chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joohyung Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kim sank his approach from 135 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kim's 180 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kim hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Kim chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 under for the round.