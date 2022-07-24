Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Jonathan Byrd in the third round at the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Byrd finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Jonathan Byrd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Byrd's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Byrd had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.