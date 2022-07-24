Jonas Blixt shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Jonas Blixt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day in 75th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Blixt his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blixt to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Blixt's 191 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Blixt's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.