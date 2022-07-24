Jim Knous shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Jim Knous hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Knous's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Knous had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Knous's tee shot went 156 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Knous chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 4 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Knous had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knous to 4 under for the round.