  • Jason Day shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day escapes the bunker and birdies at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.