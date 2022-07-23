Jason Day shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Jason Day hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 69th at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Day hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Day hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Day hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.