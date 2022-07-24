Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Jared Wolfe in the third round at the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Jared Wolfe hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wolfe finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Jared Wolfe's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jared Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Wolfe hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolfe to 4 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Wolfe hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 5 under for the round.