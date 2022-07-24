  • Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Jared Wolfe in the third round at the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Jared Wolfe makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jared Wolfe makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Jared Wolfe makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.