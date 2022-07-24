James Hahn putts well in round three of the 3M Open

James Hahn hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, James Hahn chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.