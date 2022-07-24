J.T. Poston shoots 7-under 64 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, J.T. Poston hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Poston hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Poston's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 5 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Poston hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 7 under for the round.