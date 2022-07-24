  • J.T. Poston shoots 7-under 64 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, J.T. Poston makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, J.T. Poston makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.