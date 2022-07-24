J.J. Henry shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, J.J. Henry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henry finished his day tied for 69th at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Henry hit his 87 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Henry's 172 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Henry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Henry's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Henry got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Henry got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Henry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Henry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.