Hayden Buckley putts well in round three of the 3M Open

Hayden Buckley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Buckley finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hayden Buckley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Hayden Buckley at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Buckley had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Buckley's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Buckley had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.