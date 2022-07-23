Hank Lebioda shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open

Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Lebioda had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.