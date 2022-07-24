  • Greyson Sigg shoots 7-under 64 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Greyson Sigg sticks tee shot and birdies at 3M Open

