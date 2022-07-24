Greyson Sigg shoots 7-under 64 in round three of the 3M Open

Greyson Sigg hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sigg hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Sigg had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Sigg's 185 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Sigg had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 6 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Sigg hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 7 under for the round.