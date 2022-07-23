  • Greg Chalmers shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Greg Chalmers makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Greg Chalmers nails a 51-foot birdie at 3M Open

