Greg Chalmers shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the 3M Open

Greg Chalmers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Chalmers hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Chalmers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Chalmers chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Chalmers's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Chalmers had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.