Grayson Murray shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the 3M Open
July 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Grayson Murray makes birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Grayson Murray makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Grayson Murray hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 14th, Murray's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Murray hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
