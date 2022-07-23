George McNeill putts well in round three of the 3M Open

George McNeill hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNeill finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, George McNeill chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved George McNeill to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, McNeill chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 1 under for the round.

McNeill got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNeill to even for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, McNeill hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNeill reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, McNeill had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McNeill to 5 under for the round.