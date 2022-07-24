Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day in 2nd at 14 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This put Grillo at 4 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 91 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.