Strong putting brings Doug Ghim a 6-under 65 in round three of the 3M Open

Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Tony Finau; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Doug Ghim hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ghim had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ghim's 127 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 6 under for the round.