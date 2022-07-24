Dawie van der Walt putts well in round three of the 3M Open

Dawie van der Walt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Dawie van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dawie van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, van der Walt had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, van der Walt's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.