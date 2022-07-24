David Skinns shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, David Skinns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Skinns hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Skinns at 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Skinns chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Skinns's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Skinns had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.