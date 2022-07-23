David Lingmerth putts well in round three of the 3M Open

David Lingmerth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, David Lingmerth had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lingmerth's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lingmerth chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.