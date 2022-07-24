Danny Willett putts well in round three of the 3M Open

Danny Willett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Danny Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Willett chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Willett hit his 87 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Willett's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Willett hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.