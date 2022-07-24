Chris Gotterup putts well in round three of the 3M Open

Chris Gotterup hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gotterup finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Chris Gotterup had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Gotterup's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gotterup to even for the round.

Gotterup hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gotterup had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.