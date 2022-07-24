Chez Reavie putts well in round three of the 3M Open

Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Chez Reavie had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Reavie chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Reavie hit his 113 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Reavie's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.