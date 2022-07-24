Chesson Hadley putts well in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Chesson Hadley's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Hadley had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Hadley chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hadley's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.