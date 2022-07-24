Chase Seiffert shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Chase Seiffert hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Seiffert hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Seiffert's 103 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.