Camilo Villegas shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the 3M Open

Camilo Villegas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Villegas hit his 95 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.