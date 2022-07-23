Cameron Percy shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the 3M Open

Cameron Percy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Percy had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Percy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Percy at 2 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Percy's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Percy hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Percy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Percy's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Percy had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 5 under for the round.