Cameron Champ shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Champ hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.