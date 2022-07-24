Cam Davis shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open

Cam Davis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Davis had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Davis's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Davis had a 304-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 16-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.